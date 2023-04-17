Successful Easter Celebration

Families and communities from the region came together to take part in a range of fun-filled activities, including an Easter Egg Hunt, plant sale, and free eggs for children who visited the Park.

Winners of the Egg Hunt were awarded two tickets to anywhere in PNG courtesy of PNG Air and two twin-share rooms at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby.

The Park’s CEO Dr. Adrian Fowler said that the Easter Long Weekend is a time for quality family bonding, and whichever way families choose to observe it, as long as it is done with joy and harmony.

The families who attended expressed their gratitude towards the Nature Park for hosting them during the Easter weekend and suggested that such events should be held every month.