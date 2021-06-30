Students Learn First Aid

This is according to St Johns Program Coordinator, Zoe Saulep following an awarding of First Aid in School (FAIS) certificates to 43 Kopkop College year nine students recently.

The school program held in partnership with Sir Brian Bell Foundation and St. John Ambulance PNG, started in 2018, and has seeing over 600 students in NCD including Kopkop College undergo a one-day basic life-saving training skills last term.

Ruth Pini a student prefect said they were privileged to have learnt these skills and because many Papua New Guineans come from rural areas, the basic skills could go a long way to help families and communities so that they can treat as well as teach others.

“We used mannequins to practice and we did CPR and we learnt what to do when someone is in pain or is hurt, or are unconscious including helping pregnant mothers and other situations like drowning, burning and snake bites,” she said.

“Since we ran the program in 2018, we heard about kids applying those skills in a real-life situation it’s really good and that’s what we want to hear. The little things they do, it helps to buy time before an ambulance comes, and a lot of good feedback has come to us,” said Ms Saulep.

She thanked the foundation for their support, saying many people in the communities do not understand the role of St. John Ambulance, and it was important for them to introduce their various programs at the school level.

“We teach what first aid and the importance of being self-aware is very important for young people. There is a lot of bullying going on and covering the topic on self-awareness was very important for the children.

During the training, there were topics on prevention like helping someone who has diarrhoea and vomiting, assisting in childbirth as PNG have a high maternal mortality rate. The students also covered wounds and bleeding, burns and what do you do when someone is unconscious and not breathing or is having a fit.

“Once they get their hands on knowing about first aid it gives them the confidence because first aid is not about knowing the skills, it’s about having the confidence to apply those skills in an emergency scenario,” Ms Sauled added.

St John is looking at setting up regionally in Lae, which started operations a month ago, including East New Britain and Kundiawa.

Kopkop College, Director Support Services, Mary Udu encouraged grade nines to utilise their skills whether at home or among their friends and thanked St. John Ambulance for teaching important lifesaving skills to students.