Siwai Cultural Show Underway

Only in its second year, the show has attracted international visitors, who arrived in the country yesterday. In this group of tourists, two are from Germany, two from the U.S and four are Australians.

Member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu welcomed the tourists upon arrival in Siwai yesterday.

The eight international tourists landed at the recently refurbished Buin (Turiboiru) Airstrip on a chartered Tropic Air plane from Buka.

“What a huge sign of confidence boost for our local tour operators and the tourism industry in South Bougainville and Bougainville itself. I want to give full thanks to Peter Siunai and the Siwai Tourism Association for this massive breakthrough in luring the very first Tourists into South Bougainville. Way to go!”

This is the second show hosted after its launching last year, the event spearheaded by the Siwai Tourism Association.