Sika officiates community sports program

Themed “Senisim Pasin,” the youths will be engaged in sports as a platform to stop them from taking part in illegal activities.

The 3-month sports program was launched by NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika at the June Valley community oval on Sunday November 12.

When officiating at the sports program, Sika said law and order issues are happening every day in the city involving youths, and such programs will stop youths in the community from moving around and participating in these activities.

He added that the theme “Senisim Pasin” was chosen purposely to engage youths to be agents of change today and be good citizens tomorrow.

“Do not fight in the field and follow every rule of the games because this program will help you to be an agent of change in the community,” he said.

He commended the community leaders for this initiative.

Zone Two Commander Chief Inspector, Toby Hamago said this program will help police to address law and order issues in the city leading up to the festive season because it is through this period when law and order issues are high.

Hamago urged youths to participate in the game and refrain from taking marijuana and alcohol to the games. Police with deal with anyone caught bringing these illegal substances to the game venue.