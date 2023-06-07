A second chance for Port Moresby youths

The National Capital District Commission (NCDC) is implementing the second phase of the Urban Youth Employment Project (UYEP II), currently in the Motu Koitabu area and the Northwest electorate, with the other areas in town to benefit from the Project.

Envisioned to enhance and maintain a quality standard of living and to promote a peaceful and harmonious co-existence in the community, NCDC is targeting youths who are out of the formal education system and especially those that reside in urban settlements.

Championed by NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, who is very vocal on youth development and positive attitude and harmonious living, Mr Parkop is encouraging an approach to help youths become employable through whatever skills they have.

The registration and orientation of the 310 youths from Ward Seven (7) in the Northwest electorate began Wednesday 31 May 2023.

The UYEP II Project aims to improve the capacity of participating young men and women in project areas, to engage in productive income generating activities.

The Project is inclusive of all youths, including those living with disability, and has a gender target of 50 percent females.