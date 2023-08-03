School initiates infrastructure expansion

Executive members were recently appointed by the school administration and representatives from surrounding communities.

Their main aim is to raise funds for the school, which will go towards building infrastructures like classrooms, teachers’ houses, libraries, toilets, laboratories, water supply and internet systems.

The school, situated a kilometre away from the Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport, experienced an influx in student intake as people started migrating to settle at the Nadzab and Erap areas, in anticipation of the proposed township.

The committee is headed by Ruddy Artango as the chair, Edison Towati as the treasurer, Jonathan Kikarem as secretary and Fredrick Jejeri as a media and sponsorship member.

They are assisted by the school’s headteacher, Herman Agregum, and his deputy.

“Student enrollment for this year jumped from 530 to now 700-plus and is indicating a serious attention to the building of infrastructure to cater for the unexpected student population,” said the headteacher.

“The student population places us as the second biggest primary school – after Bubia primary – in the electorate.

“The school administration, together with the board, passed a resolution to have a committee that should be responsible for raising funds for the school and that’s when it was established.”

Under the leadership of Mrs. Artango, three meetings have already been conducted.

From the meetings, fundraising committees have been appointed and a bank account on infrastructure development purposes was opened.

“We already hosted an exchange basket event with parents and made K7,300, which was deposited into the school’s trust account.

“We have another exchange basket event to host plus we are yet to host mini sports tournaments, hosting of live dances and corporate dinners this year.

“We also have our 50th anniversary coming up on the 16th and 17th of November this year.

“Already, sponsor letters have been delivered and we are getting positive feedback from business houses.”