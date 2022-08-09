Ramu NiCo’s new Mine Clinic

The clinic was upgraded from a two bed space to a six bed space clinic in capacity that is more spacious and conducive for all patients seeking medical assistance.

The new clinic now houses, 2 Consultation rooms; a dispensary, emergency treatment and treatment room for small wounds and others, observation ward and a waiting lobby.

The vital medical equipment available at the new clinic include; an oxygenator, electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, glucometer, multi-analysis drug testing devices, including the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits for malaria and COVID-19 and other devices for basic testing and diagnosis.

The new day-clinic is capable of serving and accommodating more patients within the mining camp including locals from surrounding communities.

Nursing Officer in Charge, Cyril Tapasia, who has been employed with Ramu NiCo (MCC) Ltd for fourteen (14) years said, “Since it is a day clinic, we focus mainly on work related injuries. Serious cases are only stabilized at the clinic and referred to the Walium or Usino Health Centres where as the very serious cases are identified as emergency cases and referred to the Madang Provincial Hospital.”

Ramu NiCo General Manager, Joseph Umare said, it is only fitting for the Company to build a facility big enough to cater for or accommodate more patients, because at any one time, there are about 600 to 700 employees on site.

The clinic gets its drug supplies quarterly, from Borneo Pacific Pharmaceutical in Port Moresby but when supplies run out before the next order is received, the Company orders from the City Pharmacies in Madang.

The RNML KBK Mine Clinic has two (2) Chinese Physicians and three (3) local nursing staff who are on a 28-day on site and 14-day off site shift. Three health personnel are on site daily from 8am to 5pm.