Rabaul teachers trained

This training was aimed at outlining the differences between school boards and the administration and improving the standards of schools in the district.

Attending the TOT was primary school head teachers and elementary school Teachers In-charge in the district who took part in the training, discussions and presentations.

Addressing the participants during the TOT opening on behalf of the District Administrator Benedict Mode was Deputy District Administrator- Operations John Vule who stressed on the importance of proper management of schools.

“This is an important training as it sets a clear demarcation between the functions or roles of BOM members and teachers. There should be effective communication and working relation between the two for proper management of resources and improved learning,” said Vule.

When going through the introduction and outline of the training, the District Education Coordinator, Markus Tipepe said that the BOM is an important body.

He added that they are the custodians while head teachers and TIC are administrators to the schools.

“The BOM must take an active role in decision making, planning, strategizing and providing advice to our schools development. There should be clear plans so we can work together in improving our schools,” said Tipepe.

Meantime, Rabaul District Education Inspector, Cecilia Tapil said the TOT will also equip teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to develop Disaster Risk Management Plan, Behaviour Management Policy and Psycho-socio support which can be incorporated in their School Learning Improvement Program.

She said that quality teaching means quality learning and added that participants learn as much as they can and impart the knowledge to their colleagues in their respective schools