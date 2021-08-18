PNG Ports Assists Alotau Families

Almost K10,000 worth of items, including mattresses, bed spreads, buckets, storage containers, kitchen utensils, kerosene lamps, bags, torches, toiletries and baby essentials were presented to the town Mayor and Red Cross, as the humanitarian lead, who will be distributing the items to the families, on behalf of PNG Ports.

Managing Director of PNG Ports, Fego Kiniafa, said PNG Ports was assisting as a responsible corporate citizen with a port in Alotau.

“It is a dire situation given that a number of women and children have no shelter and basic essential items,” he said.

“These families are innocent victims of the situation and we at PNG Ports, sympathize with them, including two PNG Ports staff who also reside at the Garuboi Compound.

“We hope that the gesture by PNG Ports will help the families rebuild their lives in some ways.

“We also hope that after this situation and post-COVID, Milne Bay can return to be the beautiful, peaceful tourist destination it is known for,” Mr Kiniafa said.

PNG Ports owns and operates 15 ports in the maritime provinces, including the Alotau Port, which is famous for accommodating large cruise ships, bringing in thousands of tourists into the province every year.