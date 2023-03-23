PNG-Aus partnership empower women

During PNG Women’s Day, the Australian High Commission highlighted how Incentive Fund is contributing towards empowering women across PNG.

Across all Incentive Fund projects, 80% of projects are empowering women and girls.

Since 2015, the Incentive Fund has provided livelihoods and sanitation training for over 3000 women, worked with 17 partner organizations to improve how they include and work with women and girls, and people with disability.

Also upgraded or built facilities at schools, universities and other education institutions to improve quality, safety and security for women and girls accessing education, including constructing 388 new beds in female student dormitories.

The Incentive Fund renovated three hospitals to provide better maternity and women's healthcare, covering a service catchment area of nearly 400,000 people, constructed one new women's resource centre and one new early childhood centre, and provided new water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities to over 7600 women.