PIH Medical Centre Rainbow

The new branch was officially launched on Friday 31 March, 2023 by NCD Governor Powes Parkop, and witnessed by the PIH Board and Management.

The PIH Medical Centre will serve the Rainbow, Gerehu, and other nearby communities.

Governor Parkop express deep gratitude to PIH for the medical intervention in saving lives, including his own.

“But it’s the PIH that did the intervention that finally stabilized me and I went down to Gold coast and more intervention and I’m here today with you so I’m very, very pleased so thank you all for saving my life,” Parkop said.

Sir Moi Avei, Chairman of PIH, acknowledged Governor Parkop’s words of gratitude.

“The future is very bright but for PIH is also very bright but also very challenging too. PIH has gone out in the outreach programme, because PIH cannot be stuck out there on that hill. It’s going to reach out to the four corners of Port Moresby where the patients are,” said Sir Moi.

Director and Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Amyna Sultan, thanked Governor Parkop and Sir Moi Avei for sharing their testimony of what PIH has done for them and in its last 23 years.

However, she bluntly said PNG is still 25 years behind the rest of the world in terms of specialized medicine, which deprives people of timely and accurate healthcare.

“We need to do a lot more health awareness but also have good primary healthcare setups where nurse or GP level clinics are able to pickup early enough and refer them in time so that, that window of opportunity is not lost,” Dr Sultan said.

“And that is exactly, this experiment here, coming out in Gerehu which as I said, we’ll be able to identify the socio-economic strata, of the people here and offer those discount so little bit of Robin Hood policy.”