Osima’s Transformative Cocoa Journey

Home to 3,000 residents, this community, a mere three-hour drive from the Vanimo township, has become a beacon of hope and economic resurgence.

For years, Osima Village grappled with isolation, its inhabitants relying on traditional hunting and gardening for sustenance. Accessing markets in Vanimo and neighboring Indonesia posed significant challenges due to unreliable transportation.

Jeffery Osi, a village elder, vividly recalls the arduous waits for transport, even for urgent medical needs.

However, 2021 marked a transformative moment. Guided by the vision of Fr Zachery Miroi and bolstered by support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, Osima's farmers embraced cocoa farming.

Organized into two business groups, they received training, tools, and 12,000 pest-tolerant cocoa seedlings, heralding a new era of economic empowerment.

The FAO's intervention went beyond farming, addressing market access by constructing a cocoa export depot in Vanimo. This facility, built under PNG cocoa quality standards, promises better prices and reduced freight costs, ensuring sustained success for local farmers.

Moreover, the EU-STREIT PNG Programme prioritized gender and youth inclusion, offering training in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Infrastructure development, exemplified by the rehabilitation of the Pasi-Krisa Road, injects vitality into the local economy, slashing travel time to Vanimo and enhancing accessibility to markets.

Renewable energy initiatives, led by the United Nations Development Programme, illuminate Osima's social services. Solar-powered facilities now provide consistent electricity to a Catholic Church-run station, sub-health centre, and primary school, benefiting over 10,000 residents.

For nurse Doris Nukum and the 222 students of Osima's primary school, solar energy opens doors to enhanced healthcare and education, propelling them towards a brighter future.

Fr Zachery aptly summarizes the village's journey as a pivotal moment, a transition from subsistence to sustainable growth.

Osima's story epitomizes the transformative power of community collaboration and development partnerships, offering a blueprint for countless remote communities across Papua New Guinea.