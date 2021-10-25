NiuPower Donates To Porebada

The donation is part of its Community Investment Project and Porebada is the last of the Hiri West villages to receive this vital support.

NiuPower presented six sewing machines to the Porebada Women’s Group and a solar vaccination fridge was given to the health centre.

“The procurement of these vital supplies are granted through a request sent to their village councillors. Porebada has two wards and the distribution or usage of these important equipment rests with the ward council’s decision,” said NiuPower External Affairs Manager, Wellington Bellawa.

The women's group will also receive a 10 days Life skills training in garment printing and the like, courtesy of the AA Tribal. Young men and those living with a disability are also encouraged to take part.

Councilmen of both wards look forward to future development projects in partnership with NiuPower.

NiuPower Ltd has so far made donations to Papa, Lealea, Kido, and Boera Villages, and provided each community with Life skills training, sewing machines and vital solar vaccination fridges.