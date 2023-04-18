NICTA signs four new scholarships

Scholarship Bonds were signed in the presence of Deputy Registrar of the PNG University of Technology, Naomi Wilkins, for the four recipients who began studies named Hendrica Fifine, Tabitha B. Ibana, Lisa Sariman and Jeroldine Sefo.

Each scholar was presented with a laptop and 1tb external hard drive to complement the scholarship.

Sixteen students are now active under the scholarships program and are all studying at the University of Technology and one at the University of Papua New Guinea.

Eleven female Papua New Guineans have passed through NICTA’s GICT Scholarship program since its inception and majority are now in the workforce.

Also on the same note, the International Girls in ICT Day will be commemorated on April 28th, 2023.

This aims to creating a global environment that empower and encourage girls and young women to consider careers in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

It also aims to promote gender equality in a male dominated field of ICT.