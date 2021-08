NGCB Acting Chief Executive Officer Imelda Agon, said the funding assistance is to meet additional costs of quarantine, COVID 19 precautions and the increased costs of travel due to the Pandemic for Team PNG.

Rellie Kaputin who competed over the weekend is the last athlete from team PNG to represent the country at the Olympic Games.

Agon said NGCB is a keen supporter of the PNG Olympic Committee and will continue to maintain this partnership.