New Ireland Day Called Off

Wednesday 27th July, was gazetted as a public holiday as per Provincial Executive Council decision #10, however, Governor-elect Sir Julius Chan advised all New Irelander’s, including schools, Public Servants, Business Houses, Churches and the General public, to commemorate the day in their own special way.

Sir Julius thanked all New Irelanders for a peaceful election period and asked everyone to take the time to reflect on how far they have come since the signing of the Provincial Charter in 1977.

He especially thanked the people of New Ireland for giving him over 55 percent of the votes on the first preference.

“The election was over after the count of the first preferences. That is a real vote of confidence. I want the People of New Ireland to know that their vote of confidence makes me even more determined to work to implement policies that will improve the lives of all New Irelanders.

“We are all in this together, and in choosing me as your MP and Governor, I am your servant. I work for you. A politician is not a master, he is a servant.”

Governor Chan said that New Ireland Day is a day is celebrating what New Ireland means to the its people and to Papua New Guinea, and urged his people to be proud of what New Ireland has done, and what they have contributed to the country.

Of the many lessons taught, New Ireland has much to teach the rest of the country one being that Free Education was possible and showing the country that Old Age and Disabled Pensions are possible.

Sir Julius said that on New Ireland Day the people should think of what more to do for their home, how they can gain greater Autonomy for their province and people. A greater Autonomy that can help continue to develop new and innovative programmes that will provide sustainable livelihoods.

The Governor concluded, saying “I, my staff, family and all the members of the Administration and Government want to wish a Happy New Ireland Day to all New Irelanders and to all the Friends of New Ireland. May God bless New Ireland, and may God bless Papua New Guinea.”

Meanwhile, Sir J also announced the list for Outstanding New Irelanders this year.

They include, Solomon Pela for Public Service and Works, Bishop Rev. Stanely Lavoi for services to the United Church, Meredith Ku’usa for contribution to Journalism, Mactil Bais for Public Service, Lamiller Pawut for contribution to Public Service and Fisheries.

Englebert Lutham for Culture and Community, Misbil Nelson for Women and Community, Sammy Missen for contribution to Government, Linson Aaron for contribution to Community and Government and Monica Harris for contribution to the Public service.

Posthumous awardees include Ben Micah for contribution to Politics and Gerald Meng Su Jee for contribution to Infrastructure Development.