New hall for Wain-Erap

The hall, valued at K50,000 will host trainings and programs for the people of Nawaeb.

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen, with Morobe Governor, Luther Akisawa Wenge, opened the new building at the Peter Ryan Memorial Primary School.

The school is located at Ward 18 of Wain-Erap and is the last area in the LLG that shares a border with Nabak LLG and Kabwum District, at the precincts of Saruwaged Range.

Pelgen said the community hall initiative will be rolled out to other wards and LLGs in Nawaeb with the aim to empower the people with life skills trainings.

“This building will help our grassroots learn how to help themselves and the community.

“I have decided to implement similar halls within school areas so that the community has easier access to utilise them.”

Pelgen said the hall will serve as a place to hold meetings, court mediations, peace reconciliations and even village conferences.

“These halls will become SME incubation centres for the people in the convenience of

their respective villages.

“We hope to enrich the people in SME activities so that they can take care of their needs instead of relying heavily on Government support all the time.”