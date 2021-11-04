New Classroom for Warakindam

On Tuesday 2nd of November, Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong officiated at the opening of a newly built classroom. The classroom was funded through the District Service Improvement Programme funds at the cost of K500,000.

School board of management and parents hailed the new classroom as a much needed and welcomed addition to the school and appealed to Mr Wong to continue his support.

The school will also graduate its first intake of grade 8 students this year.

Minister Wong said the new facilities will create an environment conducive to quality teaching and learning, which will benefit teaching and learning.

He said education is important to change the people’s way of thinking and lifestyle and is a priority under his leadership.

Minister Wong said the expansion and success of education relies on infrastructure, which enhances education access, contributes to quality learning environment and student achievement.

“It is the combined work of teachers, students and parents that has resulted in the opening of the new building,” he said.

Meantime, head teacher John Ngagap expressed his gratitude to the Gazelle DDA to build school infrastructure to cater for the increase in enrolment.