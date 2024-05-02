NCD marks World Immunization Week

With the theme: “Humanly Possible: Saving Lives through immunization,” the event was attended by WHO, UNICEF PNG, National Department of Health, DFAT and other stakeholders including the Christian Health Services.

Manager for Population and Family Health Branch of the NDoH, Dr Edward Waramin said this occasion serves to remind everyone of the importance of routine immunization because the program has not be given prominence and as the manager he would like this changed.

“Fifty years ago the inception of the Extended Program on Immunization marked a pivotal moment in the history of health in the world. This laid the foundation for one of the most successful and cost-effective health interventions known to mankind which is vaccination. Since then immunization has saved millions of lives and prevented countless cases of illnesses and disabilities,” said Dr. Yennie.

Representing the Health Minister and Secretary, Deputy Secretary Dr Ken Wai told the gathering that 2024 is the year of health promotion reminded all citizens that “Prevention is Better than Cure”.

“Media please tell everyone, pleas do the right thing, that immunization allows our vulnerable little ones to live from birth up to 1 yr up to 5 years, they have to be protected against all these communicable, immunizable diseases,” Dr Wai said.

Country Representative of WHO, Dr. Sevil Huseynova said immunization work this year is very significant because it is also the 50th anniversary of the Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI).

“Since it was launched in 1974, it ensures that all children in all countries, benefit equally from the lifesaving power of vaccines. Over the last 5 decades, EPI has played a pivotal role in protecting millions of children worldwide from vaccine preventable diseases. This program has been instrumental in driving equity and access to immunization services, serving as a cornerstone of the primary health care, and universal health coverage.” Dr. Huseynova said.

UNICEF, WHO, DFAT and GAVI Alliance were acknowledged for their work in this space including financial and technical support.