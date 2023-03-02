Multi-purpose Learning Centre receives generous support

The project is spearheaded by prominent Papua New Guinean and former politician, Dame Carol Kidu. It aims to provide facilities for upskilling and learning life skills such as sewing, screen printing, and wood carving, in addition to housing the Sir Buri Kidu Library.

Recently, Hardware Haus, in collaboration with CPL Foundation, donated construction materials and hardware supplies worth over K18, 000.00 to Dame Carol and her team at the site of the new learning centre at Tutu Beach, Taurama.

"We appreciate CPL for coming onboard to assist us with this project. With the supplies we’ve received, we will now be able to complete construction of the learning centre," said Dame Carol.

"The center will benefit so many people living along Tutu Beach and into Pari Village as well,” she added. Hardware Haus, with over 10 locations across Papua New Guinea, offers affordable building materials, hardware supplies, furniture, white and brown goods, and many more home and lifestyle items.