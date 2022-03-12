Multi-Purpose Hall For Boera

The two-story multi-purpose community hall was built under GRPNGLNGPL its Community Infrastructure Trust Fund (CITF) at a cost of K2.8 million and replaces the old one, which was built 30 years ago.

It comprises of two large meeting rooms, four offices, a kitchen and restroom facilities.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, MRDC’s Managing Director and CEO, Augustine Mano commended the GRPNGLNGPL board for its efforts in continuing to deliver community impacted projects in their project area and encouraged the community to take ownership of the facility and look after it.

“Since 2018, the GRPNGLNGPL board had delivered a lot of community projects through its CITF in the sectors of education, health, transport, and agriculture,” he said.

“Over K17.2 million has been spent to date delivering classrooms, teachers’ houses, health centre, trucks, boats, community hall among others to improve the quality of life for the four benefitting villages of Boera, Papa, Rea-Rea (Lealea) and Porebada.”

“Our vision has always been about improving the quality of life for our beneficiaries through prudent management of their wealth from the resources projects and under MRDC’s management; GRPNGLNGP is certainly realizing this vision.”

Mr Mano commended Chairlady, Ulato Avei for her strong leadership at the Board level, collaborating well with MRDC and community leaders, in delivering quality social development projects in the plant site villages.

“Her leadership and the quality of development projects being delivered here is the benchmark for others to follow,” he said.

Mr Mano urged the Boera people to use the facility for education, church and other communal purposes. He said if they take care and look after it, it can last them for a long time.”