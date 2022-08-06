Miss Alibi donates to charity

Friends of POM Gen received a wonderful donation and visit from Miss Pacific Islands Pageant contestant Miss Alibi 2021 Writer Colin.

Friends of POM Gen are the charity partner of Miss Alibi and their ongoing efforts to support and add value to the daily operations of Port Moresby General Hospital continue to be exemplary.

Miss Alibi visited the Friends of POMGen office today to make a donation of goods in support of their appeal for the Children’s Ward.

Earlier this year she pledged her support to their work and announced them as her official charity during her time as Miss Alibi, and she hopes to continue this support in the coming months as the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant approaches later this year.

The donations presented were sponsored by Alibi, J Mart and the Paradise Foods Ltd.