Maringe WaSH Project Launched

The Maringe WaSH facility is part of a chain of projects implemented this month. It was opened on Wednesday 4th May at the Hinges Hamlet. A 5,500 liter tuffa tank was set up at the Maringe Adventist Church by the District Development Authority.

Community leaders were thankful that the DDA, led by MP Maru, are changing the norm, where womenfolk shoulder the burden of carrying jerry cans to water holes and back, over long distances.

Every household that generated K600, was supported by the DDA with K6,000. With this, they were given a water tank.

Before cutting the ribbon to officially launch the WaSH project, Mr Maru said, “Like education, you must enjoy water and sanitation. The source of every disease derives from drinking and using unsafe water. It is a very important investment and I want to thank you for contributing K600 each and with the district coming in with the K6,000 per family, we are able to complete this project,” Maru said.

With the water at their doorstep, women are now able to do other things, and families are on their way to other income generating projects such as poultry, and spending more time on increasing the yield and income earning opportunity, in their cocoa farms.

He encouraged his people to also keep working at building semi-permanent houses, in preparation for power supply to come in.