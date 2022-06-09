Marie Stopes Appoints Country Director

Angelyn Famudi as its new Country Director, making her the first Papua New Guinean appointed to lead the organization since its establishment in PNG in 2006.

Angelyn Famudi serves on several boards and is an engaged community member and leader in Port Moresby, and is a proud mother of four.

She worked hard to put herself through school while caring for her family and managed to find success in some very challenging and high-pressure professional environments.

“I feel very humbled to be given the opportunity as the first Papua New Guinean Country Director for Marie Stopes PNG,” Angelyn said.

She added, “It is a privilege to be involved in Service Delivery to our people across all sectors of our community which works to improve the health and quality of life of women, men and their families providing quality family planning and sexual and reproductive health services.”

Marie Stopes International Executive Officer and Regional Director, Chris Turner said Angelyn commenced in her new role on May 23, taking over from Heidi Brown who was MSPNGs Interim Country Director for the last three months.

“She is passionate about our mission and I can’t wait for her to bring that passion to MSPNG. I know she is very excited to do so. This is a significant milestone for MSPNG and one we should all feel very good about,” Turner said.

Since 2006, Marie Stopes PNG has been serving the people of Papua New Guinea with high-quality sexual and reproductive health services and has been working to improve the health and quality of life of PNG women, men and their families.