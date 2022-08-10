Lihir School Celebrates National Book Week

This is reflected in the theme for the 2022 National Book Week: ‘Choose Your Destiny – Read’.

Lihir International School joined schools around the country last week for a series of fun and educational activities to celebrate National Book Week. It featured a costume parade by primary school students who dressed up as their favourite book characters.

The upper primary and high school students also participated in a Book Week writing competition.

Lihir International School is situated in the Londolovit township of Lihir, New Ireland, and provides quality education for children from residential families working for Newcrest Mining, its business partners and community groups.

Speaking at the parade, organizer Elizabeth Daimol encouraged the students to read a variety of books, including both fiction and non-fiction books.

“Develop the habit of reading – it will help you make wise decisions on your lives and the kind of person you want to be in the future,” Mrs Daimol told the students.

National Book Week is an annual event that encourages schools to focus on reading and its importance. Lihir International School places a strong emphasis on reading and provides opportunities for reading an easily accessible library and its well-resourced classroom readers.