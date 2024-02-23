KTF launches FODE Centre for PARI and Taurama

In a ceremony presided over by former politician Dame Carol Kidu. The event brought together key stakeholders including KTF representatives, local leaders, and community members.

Dame Carol Kidu expressed her longstanding commitment to establishing the Library Learning Centre at Tutu, particularly to serve the marginalized Motu Koita community.

Despite the centre's scheduled opening in March, the registration for the FODE program has begun, marking a crucial step towards providing essential educational opportunities.

Dr. Genevieve Nelson, CEO of KTF, emphasized the significance of the newly launched centre in expanding educational access. The FODE program, expected to accommodate approximately 75 students, offers comprehensive support including tablets for curriculum storage, teaching resources, mock exams, and exam preparation.

She noted the enthusiastic response from local communities, which eventually showed an evident potential surge in enrollments by noon.

Education remains a cornerstone of development in Papua New Guinea, with KTF prioritizing investments in teacher empowerment, school infrastructure, and inclusive learning environments.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly focusing on fostering a generation of confident and empowered learners across remote and rural regions.

The launch of the PARI/TAURAMA FODE program signifies a crucial milestone in bridging educational disparities and empowering communities for a brighter future in Papua New Guinea.