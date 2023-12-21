Improved sanitation facility for Milne Bay school

A sanitation facility for Ho-Owalai Primary School in Milne Bay Province was launched on the 17th of November, 2023. This is one of the 20 successful recipients of the Digicel PNG Foundation’s Community Grants program.

Up to K50,000 is granted through the Leadership for Change Community Grants Program, to local organizations around the country who deliver projects in areas of health, education, water and sanitation.

Sister Esther Pizarras from the Catholic Diocese of Alotau shared that the school has been using pit toilets since its establishment in 1970.She acknowledged Digicel Foundation for the grant and Amethyst Builders & Engineering for constructing the facility. Though the school area is mostly clay and muddy, they managed to construct six septic toilets within a period of less than two months.

Head Teacher for Ho-Owalai Primary School, Vase Guniniei was grateful for the ongoing support received from the Catholic Diocese and thanked Sr. Esther for her commitment and efforts in pushing for the school’s development. The school Board of Management, teachers, parents and students were excited to receive the facility.

‘’We are very thankful to Digicel Foundation for giving us this opportunity, as we will enjoy and take care of this facility for as long as we can. I would also like to encourage others who have received support from Digicel Foundation to take care of these assets that are provided freely.”, said Guniniei.

Apart from granting funds, the Foundation also provides support in terms of capacity building, coordination and monitoring to ensure organizations successfully deliver their projects.

To date, Digicel Foundation has invested K169million into projects in all 22 provinces, and over K2.102 million in Milne Bay Province alone.

The Community Grants Program was introduced in 2019 and a total of K3.5 million has been expanded on this program.