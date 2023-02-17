Gazelle district gets new vehicles

After 10 years, Gazelle district in East New Britain Province has finally received a new fleet of vehicles to replace the aging ones.

The much-needed exercise was conducted by the Gazelle District Development Authority, headed by MP and Fisheries Minister, Jelta Wong.

Early this week, the district received four new twin cab Ford Rangers from local car dealer, PNG Motors, at a cost of K602,946.20.

Apart from the newly purchased vehicles, the district is also awaiting another four new Hilux vehicles from Ela Motors.

The district will also purchase nine additional 10-seater Landcruiser from Ela Motors, but also understands the unavailability of such vehicles at the dealer shops in the country.

Minister Wong said with the new vehicles, public servants can no longer make excuses. They can now go out to the LLGs and wards in the district and implement basic services.

Minister Wong said the re-fleet program is also a capacity building exercise as well where all vehicles will be GPS tracked and a pool system will be designed to ensure longevity and safety of vehicles.

The re-fleet will also see the old fleet put out on tender.

Meanwhile, Minister Wong has sourced additional assistance, apart from the District Services Improvement Program funds, and acquired an ambulance for Napapar Health Centre in the Central Gazelle LLG.

The fully-kitted ambulance is currently at the Ela Motors yard in Kokopo, awaiting documents to be finalised before it is released.