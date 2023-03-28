Funds for Bereina Dioceses

Bishop Reverend Otto Separi acknowledged the Office of the Member for Kairuku District, Peter Isoaimo yesterday who had provided the funding support and said it was of it was of great help.

“This donation will help us follow the Pastoral plan and revive our spiritual life in our homes, in our families and in our communities. The Pastor Plan is a road map that will help us and we look at ourselves as a person, and as a community,” he stated.

Bishop Separi added that that the Pastoral plan is a method of new evangelization the reviving of faith again.

The Diocese of Bereina is one of the biggest Diocese in Papua New Guinea with a total population of about 148, 880 from 3 Deaneries.

“We the people of Bereina Diocese should not forget that yes we go and celebrate and the first mass on the 4th of August but it must make us think, we are celebrating our catholic faith. It started on this very land, we must be proud that it started here.

He stated that the launch of the Catholic pastoral plan is not just a booklet but the work of the Holy Spirit.