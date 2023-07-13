FODE empowers Motu Koita community

The event aimed to provide an opportunity for community members to explore the college, engage in various activities, and gain valuable insights into the significance of Motu Koita FODE.

The open day commenced with a vibrant display of traditional dancers who warmly welcomed attendees into the Motu Koita FODE campus. Visitors were then invited to embark on a comprehensive tour of the college, allowing them to understand the importance of FODE, its operational mechanisms, and how they can enroll for the upcoming academic year.

A notable highlight of the event was the chance to listen testimonials from current Motu Koita FODE students. These testimonials offered an invaluable glimpse into the highs and lows experienced by students throughout their educational journey. Attendees were deeply moved by the stories shared, which demonstrated the profound impact of Motu Koita FODE on the lives of its students.

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support, the open day also acknowledged Dadi Toka Junior, Chairman of the Motu Koita Assembly, who shared his invaluable insights on the significance of Motu Koita FODE within the community.

Motu Koita FODE student, Eva Aisi, passionately shared her personal journey, stating, "Motu Koita FODE has given me the confidence and chance to prove to myself and to those who put their faith and trust in me that I am not restricted to what has happened to me in the past. That I can do better and be able to support myself and my daughter in the long run. So I'd say, FODE has given me the confidence to further my education."

The open day at Motu Koita FODE served as a testament to the college's unwavering dedication to empowering individuals through education. With the generous support of Chairman Dadi Toka, Kina Bank, and the community, Motu Koita FODE continues to be a beacon of hope, providing opportunities for personal growth and a brighter future for all.