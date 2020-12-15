Essay comp launched

This privately funded writing contest has a five year lifespan and aims to engage with youth aged between 16 to 36 years of age who are currently enrolled in an educational institute.

The essay competition was launched on 1 December and ends on 31 January 2021. Entry is free to all Papua New Guinean citizens living in-country.

Three winners will be announced at the start of the school term at a date to be set in February 2021.

The committee is asking candidates to tell them why they think the PNG government should or should not buy PNG authored books.

“We’ll compile the best essays into a book and even have a copy delivered to the PM’s office,” they said.

All entries will be prejudged by a blind panel of six published PNG writers and final judging of the top ten will be completed by Phil Fitzpatrick (Australian author) and Fiona Hukula (PNG academic and researcher).

First place will get K500, second place K300 and third place K200.

Download an entry form on the blog and email plessingsing@gmail.com for more information.