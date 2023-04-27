Empowering lowest level of govt

East New Britain provincial coordinator of national functions, Sonya Gaimas, said this at yesterday’s swearing in of eight committees from the newly-created Mamusi-Yana Rural LLG of Pomio District.

Gaimas said the establishment of the WDCs is a requirement under the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Governments, and the swearing in program is to further empower ward governance.

Coordinator of natural resources management and development provincial unit, Florence Paisparea, urged the ward committees to be cautious about economic developments in their community.

On the other hand, provincial advisor for the division of LLG and ward affairs, Rose August, explained that there are three policies targeting wards that are being rolled out in the province.

These policies cover ward governance, ward minimum standards and the LLG and ward revenue options, which she said is a basis for the province to gaining autonomy.

When calling on partnership from the WDCs to progress the policies implementation, August said in this year’s provincial budget, K10, 000 has been allocated for each of the 382 wards in the province, which would be an annual allocation.

However, it will not be a free handout as WDCs are expected to qualify for these support grants by meeting 50 percent plus one of the items listed under the Minimum Ward Standards.