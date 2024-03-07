Dreamers’ Camp a beacon of hope

This momentous event marked the first batch of a three-day camp aimed at delving into the essence of Salesian Youth Spirituality under the resonating theme: ‘Dream, Live, Love like Don Bosco.’

Conceptualized by the collaborative efforts of the Salesians, FMA Sisters, and the Pastoral Team, the Dreamers' Camp coincided with the Silver Jubilee of the institute's foundation and the Bicentenary of Don Bosco’s transformative dream at nine.

Divided into two batches, the first instalment unfolded from March 1st to 3rd, engaging 1st and 4th-year students, while the second batch is slated for March 8-10, 2024, welcoming 2nd and 3rd-year students.

Distinguished speakers, including Godfrey Morisa, Sr. Alice Fulgencio, and Fr. Angel Sanchez, illuminated the path of Don Bosco's dream at nine and inspired participants to emulate his spirit of dreaming, living, and loving.

Fr. Juna Amang facilitated sessions on Salesian Youth Spirituality, complemented by the SYS Amazing Race, fostering goal-setting and camaraderie among students.

Team-building activities such as Mirror of Life, Every Drop Counts, Hamster Roll, Escape the Web, and Connector infused the atmosphere with friendship, communication, and personal growth, echoing the ethos of Don Bosco's friendship with Jesus.

The screening of 'Don’t Cry for Me, Sudan,' chronicling the missionary journey of Fr. John Lee, spurred reflections on service and compassion towards the less fortunate.

The camp climaxed with uplifting gospel performances and a reverential Mass led by Fr. Ariel Macatangay and Fr. Bernard Kaiau, imparting lessons on achieving fulfilment and holiness in life.

In heartfelt testimonials, students expressed profound gratitude for the transformative experience. Benildus Gambu, a 4th-year Electrical student, hailed the event as a defining moment in his spiritual journey. Noelyn Masia, a first year Information Technology student, gleaned insights on resilience and cooperation.

First year Welding student, Soms David, found solace in the symbolic bonfire, while Manasseh Hauseng, a first year Automotive student, extended collective appreciation for the holistic enrichment received during the camp.

The inaugural Dreamers' Camp stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, igniting the aspirations of youth to embody the spirit of Don Bosco and transform dreams into reality.