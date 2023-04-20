Degrees for Lihir teachers

They are pioneers of the Bachelor of Primary Education upgrade program that was set up under a partnership between Newcrest’s School to Mine Campus and the Divine Word University Faculty of Education.

Despite having fulltime teaching jobs, the teachers were able to complete the program successfully though a flexible learning arrangement, between April 2021 and September 2022.

Faculty Head Kelaki Peter in congratulating the teachers, foresees a great future and potential for the teachers on the island through this program.

Anastasia Tukata from Londolovit village, said the program helped build her confidence, and helped in her writing, thinking and planning.

Previously an assistant teacher at Newcrest-owned Lihir International School (LIS), Ms Tukata commenced classroom teaching this year after completing the program and is the first Lihirian teacher at LIS. She is currently teaching Grade 4.

In a thankyou note the Lihirian teachers; Ms Tukata, Daisy Moab (Samo), Donald Tokpalum (Mazuz) and Andrea Kiapital Lamsing (Masahet island), wrote: “We would like to convey our deepest thanks to the STMC and Newcrest for this great opportunity to open doors for such programs on the island. It is our honour and pleasure, and we applaud your support in paying 50 per cent of our fees for each semester, providing us quality facilities and catering for the lecturers at the campus.”

“It has been of benefit to us Lihir teachers and we would encourage other Lihir teachers, especially in the field, to take up this program as well.”

STMC Deputy Principal Kevin Collins said the Bachelor of Primary Education (In-Service) Program run by STMC aims to up-skill teachers to improve teaching and learning in primary schools on Lihir.

“The teachers had access to our STMC Computer Lab and were supported by the STMC teachers throughout the semester to complete and submit the required assessment,” Mr Collins said.

The STMC through Newcrest supported the program by assisting DWU lecturers to travel to site to deliver the program.