Daru Needs Proper Market

Today the people of Daru are using old bags, canvases and mats to sit on the ground to sell their produce. According to Town Mayor, Samuel Wingu, this is unhygienic and they need a proper building as a market.

For almost 30 years, residents of Daru particular the informal sector, cash crop farmers and fisherman on the island have sold their produce on the ground, while not having a proper facility.

With lack of direction from the Town Authority and Office of the local member, residents are scattered everywhere in the town that they fine suitable to make their sales.

“When fisherman arrive, fish is brought straight to the street side where they are then laid on the ground on top of a mat or canvas and sold to the public.

“Similarly, fresh produce farmers are also selling their vegetables on the road side with no proper area to place their produce,” Mayor Wingu said.

He said there are plans to build a proper market, which is part of the Daru Town rehabilitation project that is still awaiting government funding.

Mr Wingu has also questioned why the provincial government and local administration has not looked into building a proper market in town that residents can use.

“As the number of informal market sellers continue to rise on the island, people are now making their own tables and chairs to be comfortable and are able to sell their produce and products at the end of the day.”

Residents are hoping that the local MP will look into this issue and facilitate funding to build a proper market.

The island town of Daru, the capital of Western Province is still struggling on its own. The struggle is real for everyone with the only fittest seem to survive. There is nothing or little support but overall the cries of the people remain and they want help from the provincial government and local administration of South Fly.