Daru’s Water Woes Continue

According to Daru Town Mayor, Samuel Wingu, more than 50 percent of people in Daru, are facing water problems.

He said only 38 percent of the population on the island are connected to Water PNG while the other 62 percent collect water from through rain water or bore water.

Like many other basic service lacking, water is one of the main source of life, which is difficult to fetch in Daru.

Men, women and children carry empty containers each day, waking from one end of the town to another in search of water.

He said: “Water is a need and most people on the island have no access to water. They rely on rainwater or bore water to cook and drink. Our local government is not doing anything to help the people. Basic services are hard to come by and people are really struggling.”

Those that have access to Water PNG services are business houses and government departments that can afford to have access. He said the local leaders and government need to help support the people of Daru.

“I see women and children struggle daily looking for water and carrying containers walking distances. When it is the dry season, it becomes more difficult.”