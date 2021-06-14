CPL Promotes BbP Program

Buk bilong Pikinini has published a series of books entitled “When I Grow Up”, and the visit is part of this project.

These books will be launched during the National Book Week in August.

BbP believes that it is important to influence children from a young age to focus on their education and consider pursuing a career.

PNG needs more professionals in the field of healthcare, which has been highlighted during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Bagu Douglas Avi and Pauline Nagu who are enrolled with Buk Bilong Pikinini’s Early Childhood Education program learnt what it takes to become a Pharmacist and a nurse.

The children visited the City Pharmacy Limited professional team where they were assisted to try out equipment such as stethoscopes and a nebulizer.

Their pictures were capture where it will be featured under Buk bilong Pinkini’s series of books titled, “When I Grow Up”. The books will be launched during the National Book Week in August.

Leanne Resson Chief Executive Officer of Buk bilong Pikinini thanked CLP for providing the insight to the children.

Sir Mahesh Patel said he hopes the book will inspire children to choose a carrier path in public health.

Photo credit: Roan Paul