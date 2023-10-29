Community-Powered RPYC Ocean Cleanup

This year alone, the initiative has successfully conducted cleanups at Manubada Island and Gemo Island, resulting in the removal of over 200 bags of trash.

The campaign led by Eunice Ginis is a non-profit exercise aimed at educating communities about the importance of ocean cleanup and plastic pollution. The campaign has received support from various sponsors, including the National Maritime Safety Authority, National Fisheries, CEPA, and Remington.

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) and the US Embassy Green team have also been involved in the cleanup process. Ginis expressed her gratitude for their support and stated that they would be working together to come up with ideas to improve the cleanup process and recycling.

Multiple government agencies and the water police have also contributed their resources to the campaign. Allen Evera, the Learning Support Facilitator from the APTC, highlighted their involvement in climate change education and support for ocean cleanup events.

He emphasized the significance of such activities in raising awareness and enriching the knowledge of communities.

The campaign's goal is to expand its reach to schools and secure more sponsorships for future initiatives. The ultimate aim is to raise awareness about the importance of ocean conservation and plastic pollution.