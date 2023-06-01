Collaborative Alliance Against Plastic Pollution

Coca-Cola Euro-Pacific Partners PNG (CCEP-PNG), Coca-Cola PNG, and Branis Recycling Limited have joined forces with NCDC to implement the PET PLASTIC BOTTLE COLLECTION program.

Having launched the program, local residents now have the opportunity to exchange their plastic bottles for one Kina per kilogram, effectively encouraging recycling practices and significantly reducing plastic waste in the region.

This joint endeavor falls under the World Environment Day Campaign 2023, led by the NCDC, which centers around the theme "Solutions to Plastic Pollution" (#BeatPlasticPollution). This citywide campaign encompasses a series of nine major events targeting schools, villages, and the city at large, accompanied by 18 additional initiatives undertaken by various partners.

The collective commitment of these organizations and institutions aims to establish a cleaner and more sustainable city environment for the benefit of all its inhabitants.