Children show creativity in Christmas camp

More than 60 young participants from Sabama, Gabutu, Badili and Serokone, who are members of Mary Help of Christians (MHC) Parish, Sabama, went to camp to prepare spiritually for Christmas.

The camp was hosted by Don Bosco Technical School (DBTS), Gabutu.

The camp had three objectives.

1. Understand the Spirit of Christmas and spiritually prepare for the Birth of Christ

2. Engage in a variety of educational and artistic activities that allow children to use their imaginations, creativity, and express ideas through a variety of mediums.

3. Enjoy social interaction through group activities in a spirit of healthy competition.

The camp was spearheaded by Fr. Ambrose Pereira sdb, parish priest of MHC Sabama. Fr Ambrose had the support of Fr Pedro Sachutila, Rector of DBTS, Br Philip Hwang, Sr Kanchan Toppo, Fidelmah Urakupa, a DBTI volunteer, and the DBTS Pastoral Team.

Every day had a variety of activities. After morning prayer Br Philip would commence Mathematics for a class of nearly 40 students. The younger ones also did the same with other facilitators. The study period ran for an hour and a half. This was followed by creative arts. Young, energetic, creative, and talented participants soon emerged as decorations were made and songs being rehearsed for a Christmas play. The activities concluded with the sharing of the day’s gospel by Sr Kanchan.

Fr Pedro said, "The holidays are not a time to lazy around at home, but it is a change of occupation and a time to keep yourself busy.”

He spoke to the parents, friends and guests present at the closing of the Christmas Summer Camp. Fr Pedro congratulated the participants for completing the camp, adding that Don Bosco would tell his boys, “An Idle mind is the devil's workshop."

Fr. Pedro challenged the participants to share peace amongst all the violence that is happening around us. He also emphasised on ‘Forgiveness’, saying we must learn to forgive all who have hurt us.

“The scripture sharing has given me an insight into reading and reflecting on bible passages daily. Thanks to Sr Kanchan for helping us understand the bible passages of each day,” said participant Mewati of Sabama.

Amber Dymke from Serokone said, “I have learnt something very special – that anyone can be your family, and anyone can support you. In Mathematics, I have made new friends and learnt skills that will help me in life.”

“It was wonderful to study algebra and geometry every morning. Br Philip has instilled in us the basic mathematical formulas,” said Gena Lewis who resides at Badili.

Fr Ambrose said he appreciated the help, dedication, networking and support of friends and volunteers who prepared the program and gave the children an enjoyable learning experience.