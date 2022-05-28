Capital Insurance Renews Cheshire Partnership

The partnership is for a complete insurance coverage for Cheshire disAbility Services Program by the Capital Insurance Group, which include medical health, public liability and commercial property.

“We are honoured to continue our 3rd year of partnership with Cheshire disAbility Services. Sometimes we get so wrapped up in our own lives, the last hour that we spent here is a good reminder of the power of actually giving back to others and the ability that we have to change and improve others’ lives through giving,” said Capital Insurance CEO, Jeremy Norton.

He was impressed with the incredible work done by the Cheshire Services and going on to its third year, Capital values their relationship hugely and want the relationship to continue into the future.

“So we do provide all of the insurance for Cheshire which is small but important part of making sure that the organisation can keep running. Capital takes seriously the responsibility to give back to the community, and so our relationship with Cheshire is a really important part of that.”

Cheshire disAbility Services General Manager, Benard Ayeko, expressed thanks to the Capital Insurance Group for their commitment to support the vulnerable people of Cheshire and covering key areas of insurance risk they needed, without a second thought.

“For any Insurance company to cover an organisation which has a lot of exposed risks and which cannot meet some of its risk, because we are non-income generating company.

“We don’t make money and we don’t invest in anything, not very easy you can find an insurance taking your cover when they know your risk are higher,” said Mr Ayeko.