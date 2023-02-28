Buka’s cleanliness efforts rewarded

The donation was a token of appreciation for the BUC's efforts in keeping Buka Town clean.

Buka Town Mayor, Fidelis Semoso expressed gratitude for the donation of the compactor truck and wheelie bins.

Minister Tsiamalili stated that the compactor truck was purchased using taxpayers' money and is intended for use by the BUC to keep Buka Town clean.

He emphasized that a clean town reflects the mentality of the people and appealed to the public to respect the BUC's efforts in beautifying the town with various projects.

The Minister for Internal Security also stressed the importance of law and order and urged people to change their attitudes and work together to look after their town.

The new compactor truck, will help with the task of keeping the town clean will be easier for the boys working tirelessly to keep the streets clean every day.