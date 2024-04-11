BSP builds new ablution block for school

For the past 12 years, the 800 students at Jame Primary School have grappled with inadequate facilities, resorting to pit toilets, which posed significant health risks to both students and the surrounding communities.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, BSP's Wewak Branch Manager, Philip Solala, spearheaded a four-week project aimed at revamping the school's ablution block and installing a new water tank for drinking and general use.

BSP's Wewak Branch staff volunteered their weekends to construct the new facilities, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for the students and community members alike.

During the recent project handover, Head Teacher Michael Ginio, his staff, students, and members of the surrounding community expressed their heartfelt gratitude to BSP for their timely intervention.

Maprik town mayor, Paul Dingu and LLG President Henry Ariro, who were present at the handover ceremony, lauded BSP's commitment to community development and applauded their efforts in addressing the long-standing sanitation issues plaguing the area.

BSP's initiative not only signifies their dedication to corporate social responsibility but also underscores their commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.