Ambulance For Raunsepna Health Centre

The absence of an ambulance has always been one of the major challenges at Raunsepna Health Centre.

The health facility acknowledged the first of its kind donation saying it was timely, especially when the remote facility was producing effective immunisation statistics compared to Health facilities in town areas.

Emma, the Sister-In-Charge, said communication and transport are major problems they face.

“We have to climb trees to get good network coverage to call Vunapope Hospital in Kokopo to send an ambulance for referrals, but we are grateful now that we have an ambulance and new road link to cover the Alakasam and Wara Pukpuk areas,” she said.

The Gazelle DDA Board had approved two ambulances for Raunsepna Health Centre but with the delay by the Gazelle District Administration, assistance was sought from the Indian Government.

The health centre staff have been urged to fully utilise the ambulance in bringing the best medical services to the people when needed.