110 students along Kokoda Track given second chance education

This critical education initiative prioritizes students committed to becoming teachers or healthcare workers and provides fee-free, second-chance high school education pathways to early school leavers wishing to matriculate at a Grade 12 level.

Kokoda FODE College had the largest-ever graduating cohort with 185 students graduating. This includes 72 students reaching the Grade 12 level.

Mt Koiari FODE Centre in Manari, celebrated the graduation of 38 students, marking the first Grade 12 graduation on the Kokoda Track.

The NGO behind bringing second chance education, is the Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF), an Australian development NGO. Both colleges are supported by Australian and PNG Governments and key donors in Australia.

KTF CEO, Dr Genevieve Nelson, said; “We were so proud to witness the graduations of over 200 students across Kokoda and Mt Koiari last week. These students have sacrificed so much and worked tirelessly to complete their FODE studies, whilst balancing commitments and responsibilities in order to dedicate time to their studies. We are delighted to see the high results from many of our students.”



KTF confirmed that many of the graduates have achieved the results needed to gain entry to Teachers Colleges or Schools of Nursing and are being supported to pursue tertiary studies. This will enable the communities to have their very own teachers and healthcare workers.

Attendees included Governor for Oro Province, Garry Juffa, Australian High Commissioner to PNG, John Feakes and the Oro Provincial Administrator, Trevor Magei.