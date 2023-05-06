Trade missions welcomed

Acting President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Patrick Nisira, made this announcement on May 2nd.

Nisira, who is also the ABG Minister responsible for Commerce, Trade and Economic Development, explained that the 2001 Bougainville Peace Agreement (paragraph 79) speaks to this arrangement, and the announcement follows the Bougainville Government’s launch of the International Prong of its Independence Strategy launched in September 2022.

While the foreign affairs function remains a sovereign power of Papua New Guinea, Minister Nisira says the ABG has consulted with the National Government to facilitate the rights of Bougainvillle under the Peace Agreement, to invite foreign trading partners to set up its economic missions in Bougainville, and for Bougainville to set up its economic missions in strategic locations abroad.

“These two are critical elements of trade policy empowerment for the region to promote trade and investment opportunities as the key drivers of economic development,” Nisira said.

“We are talking with Australia, China and Solomon Islands partners to establish trade missions.

“We extend invitation to these countries and other countries, including Czech Republic, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates to consider Bougainville as a trade and investment destination to do the same in establishing missions in Bougainville.”

Nisira further explained that his Ministry and Department has expanded its scope of work to include industry, investment, trade and commerce to ensure Bougainville’s readiness to participate in different economic opportunities and its integration into regional and international trading systems.