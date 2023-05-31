Tourism students applauded

General Manager of South Sea Horizons Australasia, Alan Manning, applauded the students’ enthusiasm, saying tourism is an undervalued resource in the province that can play a vital role in employment and economic growth, particularly in the Gazelle District.

“It is truly encouraging to witness students choosing to study tourism, as they hold the key to comprehending the industry and enhancing its future.”

Manning emphasised the exceptional opportunity that lies ahead in creating a thriving tourism industry within Gazelle district.

He acknowledged the crucial role of educated tourism operators and identified the students and the forthcoming output of the tourism course at PNG UNRE as the next generation of tourism stakeholders.

“To realise this vision, we must offer insights into all tourism practices, from mass tourism products like the PNO cruise to niche tourism such as caving. By providing comprehensive knowledge on industry best practices and effective strategies to mitigate economic and social risks, we equip these future tourism advocates to make informed decisions and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Gazelle district's tourism sector.”

Manning said through their collaboration with PNG UNRE, South Sea Horizons aims to instill a deep understanding of responsible tourism practices, sustainable approaches, community engagement and cultural preservation in the students’ education.

“It is not only about promoting responsible tourism but also about highlighting the economic and social benefits that can be derived from sustainable practices. By engaging local communities and preserving our cultural heritage, we ensure that tourism brings positive outcomes for both visitors and residents.”

(Alan Manning, general manager of South Sea Horizons Australasia with tourism and hospitality staff and students of PNG UNRE)