TISA support Women Entrepreneurs

TISA is providing funding support of K200,000 to PNG IWEC, to roll out its programs and initiatives to help all women.

The funding will enable PNG IWEC to provide tailored training programs, establish key partnerships to support the growth of local women-led businesses and provide a nurturing environment for the women in aspiring and micro/informal levels.

TISA Group CEO, Michael Koisen, said; “A lot of our womenfolk operate micro and informal businesses and need the support whether it’s through information sharing, networking, access to markets and or funding to sustain and grow their businesses.

The first two initiatives underway for PNG IWEC are the launching of its social insurance for women to access and an economic development event hosted by Indigenous Women in Industry in New Zealand (IWI) where 12 of PNG’s local women entrepreneurs will attend this week.

Founder and CEO of PNG IWEC shared that; “PNG IWEC is thrilled to announce this substantial platinum sponsorship from the TISA Group. The K200,000 sponsorship will greatly support and enable the participation of PNG IWEC at the IWI Summit in Rotorua, New Zealand, scheduled for February 8-9, 2024.”

Over 400 indigenous women are anticipated to attend the summit. The meet is a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the talents and achievements of Indigenous women entrepreneurs globally.

Linda Paru, Jacinta Warakai-Manua, the Acting Secretary for the Department of International Trade and Investment, and 12 Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs (IWEs) will represent PNG.