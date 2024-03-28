Thrilling progress in PNG fisheries sector

NFA has set ambitious targets to increase export values across various seafood categories, including crab, prawn, lobster, reef fish, and seaweed. Notably, a focus is placed on enhancing the tuna fishery.

This involves increasing tuna landings, expanding downstream processing, establishing new processing plants, and investing in commercial-scale cold storage facilities to support exports.

NFA Managing Director Justin Ilakini expressed his enthusiasm stating, "These initiatives will not only drive economic growth but also ensure food security and support the livelihoods of our communities. We are excited to have our dedicated staff on board, committed to making these goals a reality through their hard work and tireless efforts."

Embarking on a transformative policy shift, NFA aims to boost competitiveness, diversification, and value addition in the industry.

Despite challenges, NFA has implemented cost management measures and expenditure controls for the fiscal year 2024, emphasizing financial responsibility and prudent decision-making at all levels.

In the spirit of Easter, NFA extends warm greetings to all its staff and everyone. "May this season of reflection and renewal bring you joy, peace, and blessings as we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ," said Ilakini.