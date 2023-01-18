Sola Pawa Dinau rolled out

Partners Women’s Micro Bank Gunandhi Das, Andrew Tegete - Country Manager for Sun King and Helen Polei of NGF Limited were present at the first roll-out of the product.

Today, the team headed to Kusambuk and on Thursday will head to Maprik. The roadshow will continue to the rest of East Sepik and West Sepik.

The main aim is to showcase the product to the people, open accounts of interested and demonstrate the products to the People.

Tegete stated that the products will be available in Wewak in mid-February and transported to each Mama Bank branches in the Sepik region once they arrive.